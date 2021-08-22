Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

COMT stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

