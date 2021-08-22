Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $60,454,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.70 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

