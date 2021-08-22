Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $129,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

