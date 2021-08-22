Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.