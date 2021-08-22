Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $24.25 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $24.25 or 0.00049650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $244.36 million and $15.80 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,075,491 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.