Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.06 on Friday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azul by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 227.6% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.