AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $68,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $224.63 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.44.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

