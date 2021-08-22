Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 574,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,850. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

