Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.