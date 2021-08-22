Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $87,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

