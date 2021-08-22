Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $104,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $555.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

