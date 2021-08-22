Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 3.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 1,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 229,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

