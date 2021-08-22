ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 25th

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

