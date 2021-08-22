Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

APAM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 380,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

