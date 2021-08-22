Arqma Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $358,391.26 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,614.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.61 or 0.06526076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.10 or 0.01355777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00372234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00136557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00597696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00332338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00325939 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,433,182 coins and its circulating supply is 10,388,638 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.