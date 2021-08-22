Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.12 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

