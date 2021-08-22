Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $72.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

