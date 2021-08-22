Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 2,576.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 246,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter.

SCO stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59.

