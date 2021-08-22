Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $50,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Chemours were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.