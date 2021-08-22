Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,421 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

IYE stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

