Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Yum China by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Yum China by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

