Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $267.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

