Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,634 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

