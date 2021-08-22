Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NSC stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

