Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

