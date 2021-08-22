Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ford Motor by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,292,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 2,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,895,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 365,262 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,731,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

