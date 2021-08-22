Argonaut Gold’s (ARNGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARNGF. Desjardins started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

ARNGF opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

