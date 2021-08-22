Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vontier by 3,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.44 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.