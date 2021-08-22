Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $126,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arch Resources by 60.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $984.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

