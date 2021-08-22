Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $184.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

