Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

