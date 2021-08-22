Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.