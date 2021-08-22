Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

