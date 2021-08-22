Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,892,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112,945 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple were worth $807,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 366,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 122,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.