Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Symons Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 366,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 122,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

