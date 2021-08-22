Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 2,713.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Anterix were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 38.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 92.6% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 39,432 shares worth $2,000,468. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

