Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 196,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

