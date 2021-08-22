Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

