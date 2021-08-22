Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,930 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 208,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,209. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.