Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 920,000 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,587,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 259,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,377. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96.

