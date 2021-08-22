Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,670 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

