Aneel Zaman Sells 14,003 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 32 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $4,738.88.

Shares of CDNS opened at $156.67 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

