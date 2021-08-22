Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 3,832 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total value of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

CHRT stock opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 564.62. The company has a market cap of £220.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

