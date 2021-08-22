Analyzing Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 28.81% 12.54% 1.17% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.60 $11.94 million $4.20 11.61 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

