Analyzing Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Confluent 0 8 5 0 2.38

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $22.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $45.91, suggesting a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Confluent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 41.24 -$1.17 billion $0.19 126.37 Confluent $236.58 million 59.47 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Confluent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -95.14% 22.22% 12.96% Confluent N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Confluent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

