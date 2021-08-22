Analyzing L Brands (NYSE:LB) & Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L Brands has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and L Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 7 0 2.88 L Brands 1 6 10 0 2.53

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. L Brands has a consensus target price of $71.58, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given L Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L Brands is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and L Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.96% -207.93% 17.23% L Brands 10.73% -137.83% 14.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and L Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.54 $844.00 million $3.46 19.15 L Brands $11.85 billion 0.00 $844.00 million $3.46 N/A

L Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of L Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of L Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. L Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L Brands pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

L Brands beats Bath & Body Works on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names. The Bath & Body Works segment offers body care, home fragrance products, soaps and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow and other brand names. The Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International segment includes the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works stores located outside of the U.S. and Canada, as well as the online business in Greater China. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

