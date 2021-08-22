Analyzing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson Matthey and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 3 4 5 0 2.17 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus price target of $88.95, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $20.50 billion 0.39 $268.20 million $4.76 17.26 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.51 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.22

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Matthey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.