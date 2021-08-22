Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 439.06

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 439.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

