Analysts Set Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPOF remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 265,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,563. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

