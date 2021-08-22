Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) PT at $33.92

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PING opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

